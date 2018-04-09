Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 3:07 pm

Liv Tyler & Bel Powley Team Up for 'Wildling' NYC Screening!

Liv Tyler & Bel Powley Team Up for 'Wildling' NYC Screening!

Liv Tyler keeps it chic in a suit while hitting the red carpet at The Cinema Society & Gemfields’ special screening of her latest film Wildling held at the iPic Theater on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Bel Powley, Brad Dourif, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Aviva Winick, Keenan Jolliff, writer-director Fritz Böhm, co-writer Florian Eder and producer Celine Rattray.

Also in attendance to show their support were Helena Christensen, Gina Gershon, designers Donna Karan and Calvin Klein and Eric Rutherford.

Wildling tells the story of Anna (Powley), a young girl raised by “Daddy” in a cabin, secluded from the outside world and told stories of a child-eating monster called the Wildling. She is inevitably psychologically damaged from her bizarre and dangerous childhood, and she eventually embarks on the path to normalcy through the help of Ellen (Tyler), the town sheriff.

FYI: Liv is wearing Tom Ford, Givenchy, Chloé and Tabitha Simmons shoes. Bel is suited in Gucci and wearing Gemfields‘ Mozambique rubies.
Just Jared on Facebook
tyler wildlingnyc 01
tyler wildlingnyc 02
tyler wildlingnyc 03
tyler wildlingnyc 04
tyler wildlingnyc 05
tyler wildlingnyc 06
tyler wildlingnyc 07
tyler wildlingnyc 08
tyler wildlingnyc 09
tyler wildlingnyc 10
tyler wildlingnyc 11
tyler wildlingnyc 12
tyler wildlingnyc 13
tyler wildlingnyc 14
tyler wildlingnyc 15
tyler wildlingnyc 16
tyler wildlingnyc 17
tyler wildlingnyc 18
tyler wildlingnyc 19
tyler wildlingnyc 20
tyler wildlingnyc 21
tyler wildlingnyc 22
tyler wildlingnyc 23
tyler wildlingnyc 24
tyler wildlingnyc 25

Credit: Paul Bruinooge; Photos: Patrick McMullan
Posted to: Aviva Winick, Bel Powley, Brad Dourif, Calvin Klein, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Donna Karan, Eric Rutherford, Gina Gershon, Helena Christensen, Keenan Jolliff, Liv Tyler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr