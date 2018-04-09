Liv Tyler & Bel Powley Team Up for 'Wildling' NYC Screening!

Liv Tyler keeps it chic in a suit while hitting the red carpet at The Cinema Society & Gemfields’ special screening of her latest film Wildling held at the iPic Theater on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Bel Powley, Brad Dourif, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Aviva Winick, Keenan Jolliff, writer-director Fritz Böhm, co-writer Florian Eder and producer Celine Rattray.

Also in attendance to show their support were Helena Christensen, Gina Gershon, designers Donna Karan and Calvin Klein and Eric Rutherford.

Wildling tells the story of Anna (Powley), a young girl raised by “Daddy” in a cabin, secluded from the outside world and told stories of a child-eating monster called the Wildling. She is inevitably psychologically damaged from her bizarre and dangerous childhood, and she eventually embarks on the path to normalcy through the help of Ellen (Tyler), the town sheriff.

FYI: Liv is wearing Tom Ford, Givenchy, Chloé and Tabitha Simmons shoes. Bel is suited in Gucci and wearing Gemfields‘ Mozambique rubies.