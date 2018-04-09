Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 3:35 pm

Luke Evans Hits Paris for 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women' Premiere!

Luke Evans Hits Paris for 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women' Premiere!

Luke Evans keeps it cool and casual as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Professor Marston and the Wonder Women held at Le Grand Rex on Monday (April 9) in Paris, France.

The 38-year-old actor is back to work promoting his latest projects after taking some time off at ski resort Courchevel 1850.

“Survived my first black run…,” Luke captioned with his Instagram post. “Now time to reflect on it and on life and health and love and friendship. All of which we should never EVER take for granted. #peace #grateful #love #life”

Last month, Luke was spotted in London promoting his century crime thriller The Alienist.
