Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 1:10 am

Matt Damon Steps Out for a Day of Shopping With His Family in Australia!

Matt Damon is enjoying some quality family time!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted stepping out with his wife Luciana and their daughters (not pictured) to go shopping on Sunday (April 8) in Byron Bay, Australia.

The family grabbed some iced coffees before making their way back for the day following their shopping trek.

Earlier in the month, Matt was spotted taking a long walk along the beach alongside Luciana.

Days later, Matt, Luciana, and friend Elsa Pataky were joined for Easter weekend celebrations by Chris Hemsworth. The two couples have been very close for the last few years and their families are often seen spending time together.

