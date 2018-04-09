Top Stories
Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 11:00 am

Netflix's Top 10 Shows to Binge-Watch with Your Pet - Full List Released!

Netflix has released a study suggesting that your pet is the best binge-watching partner, according to 71% of Americans.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey over a few weeks in January and received over 1,000 responses from pet owners.

In addition, the streaming service figured out the top 10 shows that owners like to binge-watch alongside their pets. So, if you have a pet, make sure to check out one of these 10 programs, available to stream on Netflix!

