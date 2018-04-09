Nicole Richie & Paris Hilton Reunite at Daily Front Row Los Angeles Awards 2018!

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton have reunited!

The 36-year-old actress and fashion designer and Paris, 37, met up during the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nicole and Paris shared a hug and chatted for a few minutes before the ceremony began, according to E!. The former Simple Life co-stars were both smiling and laughing during the exchange and seemed happy to see each other.

Later, designer Philipp Plein had the honor of being awarded with the Fashion Rebel Award by Paris, while Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi was honored with the Best Design Debut by Nicole.

FYI: Paris is wearing a Philipp Plein dress.