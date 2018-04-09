Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out: 'She's Killing It!'

Normani of Fifth Harmony has no hard feelings towards her former band mate Camila Cabello.

After her signing to Keep Cool Records, a part of RCA, the 21-year-old entertainer was asked about Camila and if she had reached out since Normani signed a solo deal.

“She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her. She is in her own space and she’s happy,” Normani told Us Weekly. She also added that Camila has not reached out to her since Normani officially went solo. Fifth Harmony recently announced that they’re going on hiatus.

Camila left Fifth Harmony back in December of 2016.