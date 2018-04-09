Paris Jackson & Frances Bean Cobain Join Jeremy Scott at Daily Front Row Awards 2018!

Paris Jackson and Frances Bean Cobain make a superstar duo alongside Jeremy Scott!

The 20-year-old actress and the 25-year-old visual artist hit the red carpet alongside the 42-year-old fashion designer at the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Paris also hit the stage to present during the event.

“Tonight i got to meet up with some incredible friends, make some new incredible friends, and present a very special and monumental award to a special friend/artist that will go down in fashion history ♥️ needless to say i’m grateful as f–ck happy sunday guys,” Paris wrote on her Instagram.