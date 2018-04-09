Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 2:16 am

Paris Jackson & Frances Bean Cobain Join Jeremy Scott at Daily Front Row Awards 2018!

Paris Jackson & Frances Bean Cobain Join Jeremy Scott at Daily Front Row Awards 2018!

Paris Jackson and Frances Bean Cobain make a superstar duo alongside Jeremy Scott!

The 20-year-old actress and the 25-year-old visual artist hit the red carpet alongside the 42-year-old fashion designer at the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris also hit the stage to present during the event.

“Tonight i got to meet up with some incredible friends, make some new incredible friends, and present a very special and monumental award to a special friend/artist that will go down in fashion history ♥️ needless to say i’m grateful as f–ck happy sunday guys,” Paris wrote on her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 00 1
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 00
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 01
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 02 2
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 02
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 03
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 04
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 05
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 06
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 07
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 08
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 10
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 12
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 14
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 15
frances bean cobain paris jackson jeremy scott daily front 2018 april 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Daily Front Row Awards, Daily Front Row Awards, Frances Bean Cobain, Jeremy Scott, Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr