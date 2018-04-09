Top Stories
Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 9:20 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts: Donations to Their Chosen Charities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19, and the future royal couple have announced that in lieu of wedding gifts, they want fans to donate to one of these seven charities.

Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. “The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.”

The charities chosen include CHIVA, Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Street Games, Surfers Against Sewage, and the Wilderness Foundation.
Photos: Getty
