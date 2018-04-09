Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Boyfriend Jamie Linden!

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams and her boyfriend Jamie Linden!

The 39-year-old The Notebook actress and the 37-year-old Dear John writer have secretly welcomed a new baby boy into the world, Hollywood Pipeline reports.

The happy parents were recently spotted carrying the infant while at lunch.

Rachel‘s pregnancy was revealed in February, but she has kept it mostly under wraps.

We have reached out to Rachel‘s rep for comment and will update the post if we hear back.

Rachel and Jamie started dating back in April of 2016 and have kept a low profile throughout their relationship. The last photos we have of Rachel are from September at a Toronto premiere.