Top Stories
Chris Pine &amp; Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out

Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 10:24 pm

Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Boyfriend Jamie Linden!

Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Boyfriend Jamie Linden!

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams and her boyfriend Jamie Linden!

The 39-year-old The Notebook actress and the 37-year-old Dear John writer have secretly welcomed a new baby boy into the world, Hollywood Pipeline reports.

The happy parents were recently spotted carrying the infant while at lunch.

Rachel‘s pregnancy was revealed in February, but she has kept it mostly under wraps.

We have reached out to Rachel‘s rep for comment and will update the post if we hear back.

Rachel and Jamie started dating back in April of 2016 and have kept a low profile throughout their relationship. The last photos we have of Rachel are from September at a Toronto premiere.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Sonia Recchia; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Jamie Linden, Rachel McAdams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr