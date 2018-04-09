Top Stories
Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 8:34 pm

'The Handmaid's Tale' Reveals Haunting Season Two Poster

The Handmaid’s Tale just revealed the key art for the show’s new season and Elisabeth Moss is front and center.

The poster features a haunting image of Elisabeth‘s character Offred in her signature handmaid’s outfit.

The second season is set to follow Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

Make sure to watch the entire trailer for the new season!

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 25th on Hulu.

Check out the entire poster below…
handmaids tale season two poster 01

Photos: Hulu
