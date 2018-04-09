'The Handmaid's Tale' Reveals Haunting Season Two Poster

The Handmaid’s Tale just revealed the key art for the show’s new season and Elisabeth Moss is front and center.

The poster features a haunting image of Elisabeth‘s character Offred in her signature handmaid’s outfit.

The second season is set to follow Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

Make sure to watch the entire trailer for the new season!

The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on April 25th on Hulu.

Check out the entire poster below…