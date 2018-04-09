Mon, 09 April 2018 at 12:16 pm
Tom Arnold Shares His Thoughts on Ex Wife Roseanne's Twitter Activity
- Tom Arnold used the word “insane” numerous times – TMZ
- 5SOS have a huge announcement! – Just Jared Jr
- Star Wars fans are gonna want to check this out ASAP! – Lainey Gossip
- The Walking Dead finale trailer looks too intense – TooFab
- Jay-Z is speaking all about his relationship with Kanye West – MTV
- How cute are George and Amal Clooney? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Roseanne Barr, Tom Arnold
Sponsored Links by ZergNet