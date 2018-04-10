Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 4:56 pm

Alicia Keys, Tina Fey, & More Honored by Variety's Power of Women

Alicia Keys, Tina Fey, & More Honored by Variety's Power of Women

Alicia Keys shows off her curly locks on the cover of Variety‘s Power of Women NY issue, out on newsstands now.

The other four women honored in the issue are Tina Fey, Emily Blunt, Margaret Atwood, and Tarana Burke. Here is what they had to share with the mag:

Tina on the need for more diversity in the writers room: “I think in comedy rooms, especially, women are treated like expensive cappuccino machines. Where it’s like, ‘We have one. Why would we have two?!’ That’s too much pressure on that one person — to carry that, to be the African-American writer, the female writer. It’s always about changing the chemistry of the room. The more diverse the room is, it automatically becomes better.”

Alicia on what she hopes for in the future for her sons: “I want [my sons] to grow up in a world where they would never think twice that boys are better than girls — or that black is better than white. And yet I also want them to have the pride of their history and their ancestry, because when we know our individuality we can really have empathy and feel strong.”

For more from the issue, visit Variety.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
alicia keys tina fey variety power of women 01
alicia keys tina fey variety power of women 02
alicia keys tina fey variety power of women 03
alicia keys tina fey variety power of women 04
alicia keys tina fey variety power of women 05

Photos: Brigitte Lacome
Posted to: Alicia Keys, Emily Blunt, Magazine, Margaret Atwood, Tarana Burke, Tina Fey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr