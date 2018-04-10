Alicia Keys, Tina Fey, & More Honored by Variety's Power of Women

Alicia Keys shows off her curly locks on the cover of Variety‘s Power of Women NY issue, out on newsstands now.

The other four women honored in the issue are Tina Fey, Emily Blunt, Margaret Atwood, and Tarana Burke. Here is what they had to share with the mag:

Tina on the need for more diversity in the writers room: “I think in comedy rooms, especially, women are treated like expensive cappuccino machines. Where it’s like, ‘We have one. Why would we have two?!’ That’s too much pressure on that one person — to carry that, to be the African-American writer, the female writer. It’s always about changing the chemistry of the room. The more diverse the room is, it automatically becomes better.”

Alicia on what she hopes for in the future for her sons: “I want [my sons] to grow up in a world where they would never think twice that boys are better than girls — or that black is better than white. And yet I also want them to have the pride of their history and their ancestry, because when we know our individuality we can really have empathy and feel strong.”

