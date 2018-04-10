Amal Clooney Heads to Her Office in New York City

Amal Clooney chats on the phone as she heads to a meeting on Tuesday morning (April 10) in New York City.

The 40-year-old international law and human rights activist kept things chic in a black suit and sunglasses as she arrived at her office for the day.

Amal has been busy recently while teaching her class at Columbia University, taking on a high profile cast about jailed journalists in Myanmar, and getting ready to co-host the 2018 Met Gala with Rihanna.

Amal opened up about her busy life in the latest issue of Vogue!