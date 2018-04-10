Amal Clooney Reveals Twins Ella & Alexander's First Words!

Amal Clooney is on the cover of Vogue‘s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 24.

Here’s what the lawyer, activist, and wife of George Clooney had to share with the mag:

On twins Ella and Alexander‘s first words: “We’ve had some ‘Mamas’ and ‘Dadas.’ George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

On #MeToo: “I think because of the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories, the future workplace will be safer for my daughter than it was for people of my generation. We’re in a situation where a predator feels less safe and a professional woman feels more safe, and that’s where we need to be.”

George, on his amazing wife: “She’s the professional, and I’m the amateur. I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

FYI: Amal is wearing an Alexander McQueen top and Cartier earrings on the cover.

For more from Amal, visit Vogue.com.