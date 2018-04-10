Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 10:15 am

Amy Schumer Has Funniest Reaction When Asked If She Eats Carbs

Amy Schumer strikes a pose while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (April 9).

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty star spoke about her honeymoon after marrying Chris Fischer earlier this year.

“He’s a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So, I followed him there,” she said about what they did after their wedding. “Then, he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So, I’ve just been kind of following him around getting drunk.”

“Some people just don’t do carbs,” Stephen said.

“What kind of sick?” Amy said, flabbergasted. She then was comforted by bandleader Jon Batiste. Head to minute 3:00 of the interview to see!
Photos: CBS
