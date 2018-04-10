Angelina Jolie Reveals the Important Lessons Queen Elizabeth Taught Her Children

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and the important lessons she has taught her children.

The 42-year-old actress and activist spoke about the Queen in her new documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet, during which Angelina visits Namibia with her children to highlight forest conservation in Africa.

“For us to come here and say to the children, ‘This is why it’s important to plant a tree,’ that’s the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it’s something that they’ve certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message,” Angelina explained.

She added about her children, “They ask me, ‘Why is it so important to her?’ You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, ‘Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa.’”

“What it comes down to is you say to the kids, ‘You know really, you don’t know her, you can’t understand all that it means to be a queen and all that. But you try to say, ‘You know she’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures. She thinks that really matters and I agree with her,” Angelina concluded.

The Queen’s Green Planet airs in the U.K. on April 16th.