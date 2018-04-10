Top Stories
Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Breast Augmentation & the Decision to Get Work Done

Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Breast Augmentation & the Decision to Get Work Done

Anna Faris is on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 17.

Here’s what the 41-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her relationship with ex Chris Pratt: “What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child—that makes the rest of it worth it.”

On continuing to believe in love: “I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.”

On getting plastic surgery: “I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [she was married to Ben Indra for four years], I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done. It was f-cking awesome. I never, ever thought I’d do something like that. I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist. I kept thinking, Am I betraying my own gender by doing this? I wish that we were more supportive of each other. I think that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it’s getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery, or getting a nose job.”

For more from Anna, visit WomensHealth.com.
