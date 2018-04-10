Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is speaking about her relationship with Chris Pratt after they split over the summer.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect [five-year-old] Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child—that makes the rest of it worth it,” Anna told Women’s Health in her new cover story.

Anna is currently in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.