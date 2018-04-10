Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 11:15 am

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is speaking about her relationship with Chris Pratt after they split over the summer.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect [five-year-old] Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child—that makes the rest of it worth it,” Anna told Women’s Health in her new cover story.

Anna is currently in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett.

