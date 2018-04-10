Brooke Burke Breaks Silence on Her Divorce: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'

Brooke Burke is opening up about her divorce from husband David Charvet.

The 46-year-old actress and TV personality penned a blog about the recent news, explaining their choice to divorce.

“We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married,” Brooke wrote.

She continued, “It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

“There was nothing sensational that caused this divorce and nothing scandalous will surface, please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family,” Brooke added.

