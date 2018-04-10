Camila Cabello’s ‘Never Be the Same Tour’ – Set List Revealed!

Camila Cabello just launched her Never Be The Same headlining tour in Canada and she will be touring on her own for the next month!

The 21-year-old singer kicked off the tour on Monday night (April 9) at the Paramount Theatre in Vancouver, Canada.

Camila opened the show with “Never Be The Same” and she even debuted two unreleased songs.

There are 20 dates on the tour and Camila will also be touring this summer as one of Taylor Swift‘s opening acts.

Click inside for the complete set list…

1. Never Be The Same

2. She Loves Control

3. Inside Out

4. Bad Things

5. Can’t Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)

6. Consequences

7. All These Years

8. Something’s Gotta Give

9. Scar Tissue [new song]

10. In the Dark

11. Real Friends

12. Know No Better (Major Lazer cover)

13. Crown

14. Into It

ENCORE

15. Sangria Wine [new song]

16. Havana