Cardi B Opens Up About Revealing Her Pregnancy on 'SNL'

Cardi B is dishing on her decision to confirm her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared her thoughts with her co-host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show episode that aired on Monday (April 9).

“I never really wanted to reveal that I had a baby,” she told him. “I just wanted to hide it. I could have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for the meddling paparazzi, because I was just scared of what people would think and say. I was just freaking out.”

“It was like, ‘Well, why not? Why not present it in a beautiful, clean way?’” Cardi added. “And then, Saturday Night Live, it’s like, why not?”

Rumors were swirling for the months that Cardi and fiance Offset were expecting before they officially broke their silence.

If you missed it, watch Cardi B perform “Be Careful” and a medley of her songs “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” on SNL.

