Tue, 10 April 2018 at 2:33 am

Cardi B Performs 'Money Bag' on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' (Video)

Cardi B Performs 'Money Bag' on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' (Video)

Cardi B delivered an epic performance of her hit song “Money Bag” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 25-year-old “MotorSport” rapper took the stage in the episode that aired on Monday (April 9), marking her TV debut of the track.

She slayed in a short blonde wig, black one-piece featuring lots of gold chains, black fishnets, knee-high boots, and other dazzling accessories.

Cardi was joined by four backup dancers dressed in similar ensembles.

During the show, Cardi also played a hilarious game of “Box of Lies” and opened up about revealing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Watch her performance below, and be sure to check out Cardi‘s Invasion of Privacy album if you haven’t yet!


Cardi B: Money Bag
Photos: NBC
