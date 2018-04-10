Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 1:29 am

Cardi B Plays Hilarious Game of Box of Lies With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Cardi B Plays Hilarious Game of Box of Lies With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Cardi B is totally owning her co-hosting gig on The Tonight Show!

The 25-year-old rapper and Jimmy Fallon kicked off the evening with a hilarious monologue, where they chatted about her pregnancy and joked about Donald Trump.

The duo also quizzed some moms outside the studio on their knowledge of Cardi and their answers were pretty funny.

Later in the show, Cardi took on Jimmy in a game of Box of Lies where they tried to stump each other about items hidden inside their mystery boxes!

Check out Cardi and Jimmy playing the game below…

Click inside to watch Cardi and Jimmy’s monologue…
cardi b plays box of lies tonight show 01
cardi b plays box of lies tonight show 02
cardi b plays box of lies tonight show 03
cardi b plays box of lies tonight show 04
cardi b plays box of lies tonight show 05
cardi b plays box of lies tonight show 06

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Cardi B, Pregnant Celebrities, Television

