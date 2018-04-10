Cardi B Plays Hilarious Game of Box of Lies With Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Cardi B is totally owning her co-hosting gig on The Tonight Show!

The 25-year-old rapper and Jimmy Fallon kicked off the evening with a hilarious monologue, where they chatted about her pregnancy and joked about Donald Trump.

The duo also quizzed some moms outside the studio on their knowledge of Cardi and their answers were pretty funny.

Later in the show, Cardi took on Jimmy in a game of Box of Lies where they tried to stump each other about items hidden inside their mystery boxes!

Check out Cardi and Jimmy playing the game below…

Click inside to watch Cardi and Jimmy’s monologue…

