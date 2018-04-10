Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury, Announces New Single 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood shared a note to her fans today and there’s a lot to talk about!

First, the country superstar spoke about her major injuries suffered late last year (she took a bad fall at her home and needed over 40 stitches in her face.)

“First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while. One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I’ve gotten to spend with Mike and Isaiah. I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation.’ Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down,” Carrie wrote.

She then announced that her single, “Cry Pretty,” will be released on Wednesday (April 11) at 6am ET.

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life,” she posted. Carrie will perform the song live this Sunday.