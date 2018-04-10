Demi Lovato Opens Up About Why She Shared Pictures of Her Cellulite on Social Media

Demi Lovato is opening up about embracing her true self!

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer opened up during an interview with E! News while on the set of a campaign shoot with CORE Hydration.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“I just thought to myself, someone needs to show my fans and anybody that’s looking at my account that what you see isn’t always what’s real. And so, I decided to embrace my flaws and—I don’t even like to call them flaws, it’s just a part of who I am—and show the world that I’m imperfect, but that’s what makes me beautiful,” she said.

CORE’s Finding Balance With Demi Lovato campaign, launching this spring, features an in-depth look into Demi‘s lifestyle.

Check out behind-the-scenes images from the campaign shoot below!