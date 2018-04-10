Drake Just Hit a Major Billboard Milestone!

Drake makes his way out of the Park Chinois restaurant on Tuesday night (April 10) in London, England.

The 31-year-old entertainer looked handsome in a black and red Gucci windbreaker for dinner with a couple of his pals.

The day before, it was announced that Drake‘s hit song “God’s Plan” has become his longest reigning number one song on the Billboard Top 100!

“God’s Plan” has ruled the chart for the past 11 weeks. Drake‘s 2016 hit “One Dance” featuring WizKid and Kyla was previously his longest-leading number one song for 10 weeks.