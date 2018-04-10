Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 11:50 pm

Drake Just Hit a Major Billboard Milestone!

Drake Just Hit a Major Billboard Milestone!

Drake makes his way out of the Park Chinois restaurant on Tuesday night (April 10) in London, England.

The 31-year-old entertainer looked handsome in a black and red Gucci windbreaker for dinner with a couple of his pals.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

The day before, it was announced that Drake‘s hit song “God’s Plan” has become his longest reigning number one song on the Billboard Top 100!

“God’s Plan” has ruled the chart for the past 11 weeks. Drake‘s 2016 hit “One Dance” featuring WizKid and Kyla was previously his longest-leading number one song for 10 weeks.
Just Jared on Facebook
drake just hit a major billboard milestone 01
drake just hit a major billboard milestone 02
drake just hit a major billboard milestone 03
drake just hit a major billboard milestone 04
drake just hit a major billboard milestone 05

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Drake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr