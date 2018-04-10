Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 12:22 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Helps Eva Longoria Pick Out a Baby Name - Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres Helps Eva Longoria Pick Out a Baby Name - Watch!

Eva Longoria is picking a baby name!

The pregnant 43-year-old Overboard actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (April 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen DeGeneres

Eva spoke to Ellen about expecting her first child, a boy, in June. She also revealed that she doesn’t have a nursery set up yet – or a name!

Ellen decided to help Eva by using a baby name generator.

Plus, Ellen and Eva played a game called “Oops! My Water Broke!” with the help of Jersey Shore star Pauly D. Watch below!


Ellen Helps Eva Longoria Pick a Baby Name


Eva Longoria Plays ‘Oops! My Water Broke!’
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria ellen degeneres show april 2018 01
eva longoria ellen degeneres show april 2018 02
eva longoria ellen degeneres show april 2018 03
eva longoria ellen degeneres show april 2018 04
eva longoria ellen degeneres show april 2018 05
eva longoria ellen degeneres show april 2018 06

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Longoria, Pauly D

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr