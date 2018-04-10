Ellen DeGeneres Helps Eva Longoria Pick Out a Baby Name - Watch!

Eva Longoria is picking a baby name!

The pregnant 43-year-old Overboard actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (April 10).

Eva spoke to Ellen about expecting her first child, a boy, in June. She also revealed that she doesn’t have a nursery set up yet – or a name!

Ellen decided to help Eva by using a baby name generator.

Plus, Ellen and Eva played a game called “Oops! My Water Broke!” with the help of Jersey Shore star Pauly D. Watch below!



Ellen Helps Eva Longoria Pick a Baby Name



Eva Longoria Plays ‘Oops! My Water Broke!’