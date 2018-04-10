Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 7:06 pm

Elton John Grammy Salute Concert - Performers & Songs List!

The highly anticipated concert special Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute is airing TONIGHT (April 10) on CBS and here is the full list of performers who will hit the stage.

The concert was filmed in front of a live audience at Madison Square Garden on January 30 in New York City, days after the 2018 Grammys were held at the same venue.

Elton John closed out the show by performing a medley of some of his biggest hits and the rest of the night was filled by world’s biggest artists putting their own spin on his classics.

Make sure to also listen to the new Revamp and Restoration tribute albums in which artists recorded new versions of the songs!

Click inside to see the full set list for the concert…

“The Bitch Is Back” – Miley Cyrus
“Candle in the Wind” – Ed Sheeran
“Daniel” – Sam Smith
“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Alessia Cara
“Your Song” – Lady Gaga
“Rocket Man” – Little Big Town
“Border Song” – Christopher Jackson & Valerie Simpson
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – SZA & Shawn Mendes
“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris
“We All Fall in Love Sometimes” – Chris Martin
“My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert
“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Kesha
“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – John Legend
“Bennie and the Jets” – Elton John
“Philadelphia Freedom” – Elton John
“I’m Still Standing” – Elton John and Ensemble

Celeb Presenters

John Batiste
Neil Patrick Harris
Christopher Jackson
Anna Kendrick
Gayle King
Lucy Liu
Valerie Simpson
Hailee Steinfeld
