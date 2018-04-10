Top Stories
Tue, 10 April 2018 at 12:59 pm

Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Pose at 'The Resident' Photocall in London!

Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Pose at 'The Resident' Photocall in London!

Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry are promoting their new show!

The 31-year-old Canadian actress and the 40-year-old American actor posed together at The Resident photocall at NBC Universal on Tuesday (April 10) in London, England.

The newly premiered show is about an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.

Emily plays Nurse Nicolette “Nic” Nevin, and Matt plays Senior Resident Dr. Conrad Hawkin.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry

