Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Team Up for 'The Resident' Screening in London

Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry strike a pose at a screening of their new series The Resident!

The 31-year-old Revenge actress and the 40-year-old Gilmore Girls actor joined forces at the event held at Rosewood Hotel on Monday (April 9) in London, England.

The drama – which recently premiered on Fox in the U.S. – follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.

The Resident premieres in the U.K. on Tuesday (April 10) at 9 p.m. on Universal Channel.

FYI: Emily is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.