Top Stories
Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Chris Pine &amp; Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 12:32 am

Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Team Up for 'The Resident' Screening in London

Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Team Up for 'The Resident' Screening in London

Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry strike a pose at a screening of their new series The Resident!

The 31-year-old Revenge actress and the 40-year-old Gilmore Girls actor joined forces at the event held at Rosewood Hotel on Monday (April 9) in London, England.

The drama – which recently premiered on Fox in the U.S. – follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.

The Resident premieres in the U.K. on Tuesday (April 10) at 9 p.m. on Universal Channel.

FYI: Emily is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily vancamp and matt czuchry team up for the resident screening in london 01
emily vancamp and matt czuchry team up for the resident screening in london 02
emily vancamp and matt czuchry team up for the resident screening in london 03
emily vancamp and matt czuchry team up for the resident screening in london 04
emily vancamp and matt czuchry team up for the resident screening in london 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr