Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Team Up for 'The Resident' Screening in London
Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry strike a pose at a screening of their new series The Resident!
The 31-year-old Revenge actress and the 40-year-old Gilmore Girls actor joined forces at the event held at Rosewood Hotel on Monday (April 9) in London, England.
The drama – which recently premiered on Fox in the U.S. – follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.
The Resident premieres in the U.K. on Tuesday (April 10) at 9 p.m. on Universal Channel.
FYI: Emily is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.