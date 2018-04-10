Gwen Stefani Announces Las Vegas Residency!
Gwen Stefani is headed to Las Vegas for a residency at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood!
The 48-year-old entertainer announced the news on her Instagram with a short teaser for fans!
“It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! 🙌 Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT,” she posted, along with the video.
Watch below, and check out a list of Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency dates as well!
Click inside for the dates of Gwen Stefani’s residency…
Gwen Stefani Las Vegas Residency
June 27, 2018
June 29, 2018
June 30, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 7, 2018
July 11, 2018
July 13, 2018
July 14, 2018
July 18, 2018
July 20, 2018
July 21, 2018
Dec. 27, 2018
Dec. 29, 2018
Dec. 30, 2018
Dec. 31, 2018
Feb. 27, 2019
March 1, 2019
March 2, 2019
March 6, 2019
March 8, 2019
March 9, 2019
March 13, 2019
March 15, 2019
March 16, 2019