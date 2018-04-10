Gwen Stefani Announces Las Vegas Residency!

Gwen Stefani is headed to Las Vegas for a residency at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood!

The 48-year-old entertainer announced the news on her Instagram with a short teaser for fans!

“It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! 🙌 Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT,” she posted, along with the video.

Watch below, and check out a list of Gwen Stefani’s Las Vegas residency dates as well!

Gwen Stefani Las Vegas Residency

June 27, 2018

June 29, 2018

June 30, 2018

July 3, 2018

July 6, 2018

July 7, 2018

July 11, 2018

July 13, 2018

July 14, 2018

July 18, 2018

July 20, 2018

July 21, 2018

Dec. 27, 2018

Dec. 29, 2018

Dec. 30, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018

Feb. 27, 2019

March 1, 2019

March 2, 2019

March 6, 2019

March 8, 2019

March 9, 2019

March 13, 2019

March 15, 2019

March 16, 2019