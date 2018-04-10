Gwen Stefani Grilled About Blake Shelton Marriage Rumors!

Gwen Stefani makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The entertainer went on the show to announce her new Las Vegas residency, but Ellen didn’t skip a beat and grilled her on her relationship with Blake Shelton.

“So, if I say we are [getting married,] then I say we are, and if I say non we’re not, then that would be sad too,” Gwen said to try and avoid answerinng.

“It seems like you will…” Ellen responded.

“What do you feel about it…and what do you think I should do about it?” Gwen responded back. “I think about it all the time.”