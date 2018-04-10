Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 10:59 am

Gwen Stefani Grilled About Blake Shelton Marriage Rumors!

Gwen Stefani Grilled About Blake Shelton Marriage Rumors!

Gwen Stefani makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The entertainer went on the show to announce her new Las Vegas residency, but Ellen didn’t skip a beat and grilled her on her relationship with Blake Shelton.

“So, if I say we are [getting married,] then I say we are, and if I say non we’re not, then that would be sad too,” Gwen said to try and avoid answerinng.

“It seems like you will…” Ellen responded.

“What do you feel about it…and what do you think I should do about it?” Gwen responded back. “I think about it all the time.”
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
