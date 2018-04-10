Janelle Monae Releases Music Video for 'Pynk (feat. Grimes)' Featuring Tessa Thompson - Watch Now!

Tessa Thompson stars in Janelle Monae‘s new music video!

The Dirty Computer entertainer released her newest song “Pynk” featuring Grimes on Tuesday (April 10).

The music video was directed by Emma Westernberg.

“PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere…PYNK is where the future is born,” Janelle said of the new song.

Dirty Computer will be released on April 27. Watch the music video below!