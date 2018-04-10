Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 9:24 pm

Jon Hamm Sports Some Scruff at 'Beiruit' NYC Screening

Jon Hamm Sports Some Scruff at 'Beiruit' NYC Screening

Jon Hamm looks handsome while walking the carpet at the special screening of his new movie Beirut on Tuesday (April 10) at the Robin Williams Center in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s director Brad Anderson.

The movie is getting strong reviews and it currently holds a 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some critics are saying that this is Jon‘s best film role to date.

Beirut, about a former U.S. diplomat (Hamm) who is set to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind, hits theaters on April 11.
Just Jared on Facebook
jon hamm beirut screening 01
jon hamm beirut screening 02
jon hamm beirut screening 03
jon hamm beirut screening 04
jon hamm beirut screening 05
jon hamm beirut screening 06
jon hamm beirut screening 07
jon hamm beirut screening 08
jon hamm beirut screening 09
jon hamm beirut screening 10
jon hamm beirut screening 11
jon hamm beirut screening 12

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Jon Hamm

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr