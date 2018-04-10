Jon Hamm Sports Some Scruff at 'Beiruit' NYC Screening

Jon Hamm looks handsome while walking the carpet at the special screening of his new movie Beirut on Tuesday (April 10) at the Robin Williams Center in New York City.

The 47-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s director Brad Anderson.

The movie is getting strong reviews and it currently holds a 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some critics are saying that this is Jon‘s best film role to date.

Beirut, about a former U.S. diplomat (Hamm) who is set to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind, hits theaters on April 11.