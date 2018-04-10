Joshua Jackson Chows Down on McDonald's Ahead of Play Performance

Joshua Jackson got in a quick bite to eat before a Children of a Lesser God performance!

The 39-year-old actor was spotted as he arrived at Studio 54 with McDonald’s in hand on Monday (April 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joshua Jackson

Joshua‘s new play, which also stars Lauren Ridloff, celebrated its first performance last month.

The revival of the Tony Award winning play challenges long held misconceptions about Deaf culture and the essence of communication.

Children of a Lesser God officially opens on April 11th.