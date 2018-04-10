Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Faces More Cheating Allegations (Video)

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 11:04 pm

Katharine McPhee Makes Her Broadway Debut in 'Waitress' (Photos)

Katharine McPhee‘s smile shines bright as she gives her bow after making her Broadway debut in the musical Waitress on Tuesday night (April 10) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress is playing the role of Jenna, a character previously played on the Great White Way by composer Sara Bareilles and original star Jessie Mueller, among others.

Katharine will be performing in the musical through June 17, so make sure to get your tickets now to see her on stage!

“The rumors are true – yes, I am going to give the gays everything they want. #KatOnBroadway,” Katharine captioned a cute video on Twitter before the show.
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
