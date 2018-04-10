Katie Cassidy Endorses Legalized Marijuana at Her Movie Premiere!

Katie Cassidy shows off her “legalized marijuana” sweater while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Cover Versions on Monday (April 9) at Landmark Regent in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress sure isn’t afraid of showing off a legal issue that she endorses!

Katie was joined at the event by her co-stars Debby Ryan, Austin Swift, and Ashley Argota, as well as former Disney star Alyson Stoner.

“Sex, Drugs and Murder?! This festival season, the biggest gig for Starfoxy turns out to be every man for themselves,” Katie teased about the movie with the below video montage from the film. You can watch the movie now on Digital HD!