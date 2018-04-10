Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 6:35 pm

Katie Cassidy Endorses Legalized Marijuana at Her Movie Premiere!

Katie Cassidy Endorses Legalized Marijuana at Her Movie Premiere!

Katie Cassidy shows off her “legalized marijuana” sweater while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Cover Versions on Monday (April 9) at Landmark Regent in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress sure isn’t afraid of showing off a legal issue that she endorses!

Katie was joined at the event by her co-stars Debby Ryan, Austin Swift, and Ashley Argota, as well as former Disney star Alyson Stoner.

“Sex, Drugs and Murder?! This festival season, the biggest gig for Starfoxy turns out to be every man for themselves,” Katie teased about the movie with the below video montage from the film. You can watch the movie now on Digital HD!

A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on

Just Jared on Facebook
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 01
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 02
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 03
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 04
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 05
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 06
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 07
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 08
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 09
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 10
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 11
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 12
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 13
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 14
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 15
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 16
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 17
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 18
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 19
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 20
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 21
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 22
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 23
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 24
katie cassidy legalized marijuana movie premiere 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alyson Stoner, Ashley Argota, Austin Swift, Debby Ryan, Katie Cassidy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr