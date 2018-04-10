Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs After Romantic Getaway!

Kourtney Kardashian makes her way back to her car after picking up lunch on Tuesday afternoon (April 10) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old TV personality showed off her super toned abs in a white crop top, burgundy pants, and a tan leather trench coat for her afternoon outing.

Over the weekend, Kourtney and boyfriend Younes Bendjima jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a romantic getaway.

While they were there, Kourtney took to Instagram to show off her super sexy bikini body!