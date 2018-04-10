Kylie Bunbury Announces Engagement to Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins

Kylie Bunbury is engaged!

The 29-year-old actress, best known for her work in the recent movie Game Night and the baseball series Pitch, just announced her engagement to furniture designer Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins.

Kylie took to Instagram to share photos of her showing off her engagement ring on the beach. It seems Jon-Ryan popped the question on Sunday based on the caption, “4.8.18 ❤️.”

Jon-Ryan celebrated his birthday a couple weeks ago and Kylie wrote this sweet message on Instagram: “We’re 2 spirits in suits who dig each other’s spirits and dig each other’s suits. Happy birthday to the spirit I dig the most! You’re my peace & my joy.”