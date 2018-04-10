Malin Akerman Talks Getting Engaged to Jack Donnelly & Her Son's Reaction (Video)

Malin Akerman‘s son Sebastian had the most adorable reaction to her engagement to Jack Donnelly!

The 39-year-old Billions actress and the 31-year-old Atlantis actor made the announcement back in October with a sweet Instagram post.

On her recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Malin shared, “[Jack] is actually my youngest sister’s boyfriend’s friend from drama school in England, I know, wrap your head around that. I have known him for the past four years but didn’t see him. … Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year and a half ago, and I went, ‘Wow, have you always been this cute?’”

“He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted,” she continued. “You try to explain to a 4 1/2 year old that you’re getting married and what an engagement is, and he jumped up on the couch and went, ‘Yay, we’re getting married!’”

“We showed him pictures of where we were thinking of getting married, and he saw a picture, and there’s a bunch of cupcakes on the dessert table,” Malin added, “and he goes, ‘Oh I cant wait for our wedding, I can eat cupcakes before dinner right?’”

Too cute! Hear what else she had to say below.



Malin Akerman’s Son Reacts to Her Engagement

Also pictured inside: Malin arriving at Build Series to promote the new season of Billions on Monday (April 9) in New York City.