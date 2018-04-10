Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Attend 'I Am Evidence' Screening in NYC!

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are celebrating I Am Evidence!

The actress and her husband were in attendance at a special screening of the movie on Monday night (April 9) in New York City.

The documentary is an investigation into the way sexual assault cases are handled by police departments across the United States. Mariska produced the film, which has already won awards at several film festivals.

Debra Messing and Glenn Close were also in attendance at the special event.