Meet 'For the People' Actor Ben Rappaport with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Ben Rappaport is one of the stars of the new Shondaland series For The People and we’re getting to know more about him with these 10 Fun Facts.

The 32-year-old actor is best known for his recurring roles on Mr. Robot and Younger. Now he is playing the role of lawyer Seth Oliver on the new ABC series.

Learn more about Ben with these facts you probably don’t know about him:

1. My favorite flavor of anything is mint. Mint frosting, shamrock shakes, those spearmint leaf gummy candies. Maybe it has something to do with being born in March?

2. I’ve played guitar since I was 12. Was in a few bands in high school. I honestly thought I was going to be a rock star.

3. Speaking of high school, there was a period of time back then when I had that blonde highlighted spikey hairstyle that Guy Fieri sports today.

4. I have an EXTENSIVE sunglasses collection.

5. I’m terrified of flying bugs. Especially bees. If a bee is around, I get up and leave.

6. I’m never camera shy, except when I’m doing an Instagram story.

7. I’ve never had a cavity.

8. My favorite chain restaurant is Chili’s.

9. I’m a nerd about dialects. Especially American regional dialects. I can pick them out really quickly and can do them really well.

10. My wife and I are obsessed with French Bulldogs and really want one!

Watch new episodes of For the People on Tuesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.