Megyn Kelly & Husband Douglas Brunt Step Out to Go Shopping in New York City

Megyn Kelly and Douglas Brunt are getting in some shopping together.

The 47-year-old Megyn Kelly Today host and the 46-year-old Ghosts of Manhattan novelist were seen stepping out on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megyn Kelly

The two were seen stopping at Free People and Nespresso in the SoHo neighborhood. They look happy, smiling and holding hands as they made their way around the city on their shopping trip.

Susan Lucci is set to appear on the next episode of Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday (April 11) morning.