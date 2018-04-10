Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 6:03 pm

Megyn Kelly & Husband Douglas Brunt Step Out to Go Shopping in New York City

Megyn Kelly and Douglas Brunt are getting in some shopping together.

The 47-year-old Megyn Kelly Today host and the 46-year-old Ghosts of Manhattan novelist were seen stepping out on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megyn Kelly

The two were seen stopping at Free People and Nespresso in the SoHo neighborhood. They look happy, smiling and holding hands as they made their way around the city on their shopping trip.

Susan Lucci is set to appear on the next episode of Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday (April 11) morning.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Douglas Brunt, Megyn Kelly

