Michael B. Jordan Reveals If He's Ever Met NBA Star Michael Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is showing off his chiseled body on the cover of Men’s Health‘s new issue.

Here’s what the Black Panther star had to share with the mag:

On his name: “I’m competitive. I want to compete in anything I do. That came from my name. Growing up in sports and having a name like Michael Jordan and being teased, I had to compete. I couldn’t be the guy with the name and not be good at it. That carried over to everything. I’m like, I’ve got to be just as great if not greater than he was in his field.”

On the abundance of voices rising on a multitude of issues: “Technology has a lot to do with it. It’s easier for people to unite, stand behind one another. No matter what your field is, whether it’s gender equality, the Time’s Up movement, or diversity casting, it’s always going to be a back-and-forth battle. But this time it does feel different. Sometimes you need to have the same conversation over and over until it sticks. Maybe this is the time it starts to stick.”

On if he’s met the original MJ: “I never met Michael Jordan. I never want to officially meet him until I’m at a point where he knows who I am and I know who he is. And it would be our mutual respect thing. Until then it would just be a ‘this guy has your name, ha ha.’ I don’t want that. So that pushes me to keep working too. These things motivate me.”

