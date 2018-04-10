Naomi Watts & Julianne Moore Get Glam For TriBeCa Ball 2018!
Naomi Watts was pretty in pink while stepping out at the 2018 TriBeCa Ball!
The 49-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the annual event on Monday night (April 9) at New York Academy of Art in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts
Naomi served as a chair of the event alongside Mary-Kate Olsen.
They were also joined by Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich.
This year, the TriBeCa Ball benefited the New York Academy of Art and featured a one-night-only all-women art exhibition.
10+ pictures inside from the TriBeCa Ball…