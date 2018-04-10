Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 3:27 pm

Nicki Minaj Announces Two Comeback Singles: 'Barbie Tingz' & 'Chun-Li'!

Nicki Minaj Announces Two Comeback Singles: 'Barbie Tingz' & 'Chun-Li'!

Nicki Minaj is finally coming back!

The 35-year-old rapper revealed on Tuesday (April 10) that she’s coming back with not one, but two new singles: “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li.” It was also the first time that Nicki tweeted in 2018!

Both songs will premiere at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST on Thursday (April 12).

Nicki has been laying low so far this year, and was finally spotted in public at the beginning of the month making her way to Paris.

Her last studio album, The Pinkprint, was released in 2014. We can’t wait to hear what she’s been working on!
Photos: Twitter: @nickiminaj
