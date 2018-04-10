Nicole Scherzinger Soaks Up the Sun in Cute Maxi Dress
Nicole Scherzinger showed off her cute and casual style while out shopping!
The 39-year-old singer was spotted browsing some items at Melrose Trading Post on Sunday (April 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.
She bought some books while she was there, including one about birthdays.
Nicole sported a black, gold, and green tie-dye maxi dress, as well as a pair of furry brown sliders, red-tinted sunglasses, and a floppy hat.
I’m over the moon to announce I'll be joining @auliicravalho again for @disneyanimation's MOANA!!! This time the entire film in ʻōlelo Hawai’i!!! 🙌🏽🌺🤙🏽 We've been working with @uhwestoahu to bring you the movie we know and love in a language that is so very special to us! #proudtobehawaiian #moana❤️💛💙