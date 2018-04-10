Top Stories
Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Chris Pine &amp; Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 5:00 am

Nicole Scherzinger Soaks Up the Sun in Cute Maxi Dress

Nicole Scherzinger Soaks Up the Sun in Cute Maxi Dress

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her cute and casual style while out shopping!

The 39-year-old singer was spotted browsing some items at Melrose Trading Post on Sunday (April 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

She bought some books while she was there, including one about birthdays.

Nicole sported a black, gold, and green tie-dye maxi dress, as well as a pair of furry brown sliders, red-tinted sunglasses, and a floppy hat.

ICYMI, check out Nicole‘s recent exciting announcement about the upcoming Hawaiian version of Moana below!
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger looks spring ready in cute maxi dress 01
nicole scherzinger looks spring ready in cute maxi dress 02
nicole scherzinger looks spring ready in cute maxi dress 03
nicole scherzinger looks spring ready in cute maxi dress 04
nicole scherzinger looks spring ready in cute maxi dress 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nicole Scherzinger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr