Olivia Munn Steps Out for a Beach Day With a Gal Pal - See Pics!

Olivia Munn enjoyed a girls’ day out!

The 37-year-old X‑Men: Apocalypse actress was spotted spending time with her friend Victoria Potvin on Sunday (April 8) in Westwood, Calif.

The duo caught a movie before heading to the Santa Monica Pier.

“Beach moment: ✔️,” Victoria captioned the Instagram photo below. “(That look on my face is because it’s actually freezing. I had a great time anyway.)”

Olivia kept it casual in a white shirt, tucked into her ripped blue jeans, along with a black duster, red, white, and blue platform sneakers, and gold necklaces.

Don’t miss Olivia in Ocean’s 8, set to hit theaters on June 8.