Penn Badgley Is Obsessed in First 'You' Trailer - Watch Now

Penn Badgley is making his return to television in the brand new series, You, coming soon to Lifetime.

The show also stars Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, John Stamos, and Shay Mitchell.

You is a psychological thriller based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The 10-episode drama is a 21st century love story that asks what you would do for love. When a brilliant bookstore manager, Joe (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

The show will premiere on September 9 on Lifetime.