Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 2:40 pm

Penn Badgley Is Obsessed in First 'You' Trailer - Watch Now

Penn Badgley Is Obsessed in First 'You' Trailer - Watch Now

Penn Badgley is making his return to television in the brand new series, You, coming soon to Lifetime.

The show also stars Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, John Stamos, and Shay Mitchell.

You is a psychological thriller based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes. The 10-episode drama is a 21st century love story that asks what you would do for love. When a brilliant bookstore manager, Joe (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

The show will premiere on September 9 on Lifetime.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Elizabeth Lail, John Stamos, Luca Padovan, Penn Badgley, Shay Mitchell, Video, Zach Cherry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr