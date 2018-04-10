Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 12:00 pm

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Guest List Doesn't Include Political Leaders

Political leaders from the UK and internationally were not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding, set to take place on May 19.

A spokesperson for the Palace said (via the New York Times), “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

While the spokesperson declined to comment on specific names, it’s being assumed that that means Donald Trump was not invited, along with Barack and Michelle Obama, and many other political leaders were not given invitations.

You can find out more about the royal wedding invitations here if you missed it!
