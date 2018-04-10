Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Guest List Doesn't Include Political Leaders

Political leaders from the UK and internationally were not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding, set to take place on May 19.

A spokesperson for the Palace said (via the New York Times), “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

While the spokesperson declined to comment on specific names, it’s being assumed that that means Donald Trump was not invited, along with Barack and Michelle Obama, and many other political leaders were not given invitations.

